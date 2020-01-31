Children typically aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center is mentioned. They aren’t often seen around the hospital or clinics.
That has changed with the opening of the helicopter playscape located near Tarrant Lake on the east side of the campus, behind the domiciliary.
On weekends, youngsters can be found on the Temple VA campus visiting a veteran parent who is enrolled in a rehabilitation program at the domiciliary.
The Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs are usually eight-week programs and the veterans in the program mentioned the need for something fun to occupy their children during their weekend visits.
Staff got involved and found JH Woodworks in Florence to build a child-friendly helicopter. PENFED Credit Union was looking to fund a community project that had a veteran connection and got involved.
David E. Leigh, a member of the PENFED advisory board, presented the VA’s playscape project idea to the board, which decided to fully fund the project.
“The veterans come into the domiciliary programs and can’t leave and they only see their families on the weekend, but there’s nothing for their kids to do,” Leigh said. “Now, the kids can be climb all over the helicopter as their parents talk at nearby picnic tables.”
The project cost $22,454.88.
Toby Johnson, kinesiology therapist at the Temple VA, played an important role in getting the wooden helicopter built. He contacted JH Woodworks and connected with the right people to get the playground funded.
The helicopter arrived at the VA in December. The green wooden aircraft has everything an inquisitive youngster looks for when checking out a new structure to explore — a ladder, a regular slide and a covered twisting slide and a large-enough space inside for a few children to gather and fly the helicopter to safety as well as a number of windows to peer out from. Netting, similar to what is used to camouflage areas in combat zones, hangs above the playscape, offering protection from the sun.
Finishing it off is material made from shredded tires that will soften any fall.
Michael Kiefer, director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said he felt sure this playscape was a first of its kind in the Department of Veterans Affairs that was solely supported by donations.
“The VA’s only job is to take care of veterans, but the VA can’t do it by ourselves,” Kiefer said. “I see these great community partners out here today who have donated so much on behalf of our veterans I am simply in awe of what you have done here today.”
Tommy and Shirley Strasburger were recognized for their donation of more than $15,000 to purchase a warrior transport system to help move veterans with mobility issues around the 135 acres that make up the Temple VA.
VA staff from throughout the Temple campus — voluntary services, health recreation service and engineering — played roles in making the playscape a reality, Kiefer said.
Luke Coblentz, owner of JH Woodworks, said he was impressed with Johnson’s ability to take a thought and come up with a plan.
Jeremy, Luke’s brother, is the craftsman, Luke Coblentz said.
It was a humbling experience to build the playscape for the veterans and their families, Luke Coblentz said.
“Thanks again to Toby, the guy from Temple who called me about a helicopter,” he said.