Temple resident Diana Zavala didn’t have to look far for inspiration for her new restaurant Mexiko Café.
Diana is half Korean. Julio, her husband, is Mexican. Together, their cultures will marry to produce the eatery’s unique menu.
“If people come in here thinking this is going to be another Mexican restaurant, we could not be any more different than that,” Diana said. “There are just parts of the culture of the two that we are combining, to create our own experience.”
Mexiko, a portmanteau of Mexico and Korea, will offer food ranging from tacos and salsa to kimchi — fermented cabbage and other vegetables, a staple in Korean cuisine — and curry rice. It’s a fusing of flavors not seen anywhere else in the city — at least outside of the Zavala house where the couple frequently makes Mexican-Korean food.
“It is going to be completely different and stand alone on its own,” Diana said.
The restaurant, 116 S. First St., will have its own identity and not be a taqueria or another type of Asian restaurant, she said.
Diana said she has about 20 years of experience working in restaurants, and feels confident she can turn that experience into a family business eventually. She hopes to bring in Julio, who has 25 years of experience, later if the restaurant starts doing really well.
While Diana will be the one opening the restaurant, the couple has looked at the idea for several years, waiting for when they felt the area was ready.
“Temple has grown so much in the last decade, and when we talked about this even 10 years ago … we didn’t know if Temple was ready for something like this,” Diana said. “We watched really closely, because we were like, ‘Is Temple ready for that yet?’ But now this was the perfect time, because the response has been overwhelming.”
When Mexiko Café opens later this spring, Diana said the restaurant will be making about 90 percent of what it serves from scratch, including its salsas, tortillas and sauces. She said her goal is to move toward making everything at the restaurant within a year, but wants to focus on opening first.
One of the staple Mexican-Korean fusion dishes on the restaurant’s preliminary menu are tacos filled with beef or pork that have been in a Korean bulgogi marinade.
Another menu item Diana said she was excited for was the restaurant’s wings, with a unique fusion of flavors that will make them one-of-a-kind in town.
“I think our wings are going to be a really big hit because everyone loves wings, and we are going to have beer and wine so they go well with that,” Diana said. “We have some unique flavors, so you are not going to get the flavors anywhere else in town.”
Similar to some other local businesses, such as Bird Creek Burger Co. and Pignetti’s, Diana said she plans on having weekly brunches at the restaurant and rotate in different dishes. The menu will have the typical brunch fixtures, but mainly will focus on both traditional and non-traditional fusion dishes.
Dan Kelleher, Temple’s Main Street Manager, said Mexiko Café will fit well with downtown Temple’s new developments. For example, he pointed to First Street improvements that were made just before Treno and Fire Base Brewing Co. opened along the downtown road.
“Mexiko Café is going to be a really cool addition to the restaurant offerings in downtown Temple, because the cuisine they will serve is a little unusual,” Kelleher said. “They will serve Mexican-Korean fusion cuisine. And, although that might sound a little odd (for this area), Mexican-Korean fusion restaurants have become quite popular in many larger urban centers throughout the country.”
Diana said the restaurant is nearly completed. The interior just needs to be remodeled, she said. The Mexiko Café owner said she had originally planned to have the construction done earlier, but there were delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Diana estimates the restaurant will be ready to open in about eight weeks, about the middle of March, if everything goes correctly.
“We want coming into our restaurant to be like coming into our home, hanging out with your friends and hanging out with your family and having a good time,” she said. “I think people in Temple are just craving something different.”