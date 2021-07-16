A budget and plan for spending $606,562 in federal grant money — aimed at helping low- and middle-income residents — was approved by the Temple City Council Thursday evening.
The Council approved the plan for the funds, which the city anticipates to receive as part of the fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grants, in a 4-0 vote with Mayor pro tem Judy Morales abstaining. Money from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant will be used for a variety of infrastructure and social programs over the next year.
The Council also unanimously approved the creation of a project using fiscal year 2021 development grant funds aiming to revitalize rental homes in low-income neighborhoods.
City Manager Brynn Myers said projects funded by this grant allow Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development, and her team more ways to help residents in need.
“The challenges in neighborhood revitalization are great and the more tools that we can have in our toolbox the better,” Myers said. “There is not a silver bullet where this is going to solve all of the issues, but the more opportunities we can layer on top of each other will help Nancy and her team find the right program to help the most amount of people.”
City officials said the funding from the grant anticipated this year will be about $20,000 less than last year.
Projects that the city plans to fund this year include more than $210,000 in housing reinvestment for low- and middle-income residents, more than $121,852 in code compliance aid and $50,000 for home demolitions. About $75,000 for crime prevention and $121,000 for administration is also included.
One of the main projects for the fiscal year 2022 funds is a contribution of $27,519 for the East Temple Community Enrichment Center being built by Citizens for Progress.
The 2,800 square-foot facility will help low- and middle-income residents, as well as those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, with a variety of services. These services include computer lab space, job training, GED assistance, work readiness, resume building, application assistance and budgeting classes.
Dr. Sonjanette Crossley with Citizens for Progress thanked the Council on Thursday for their aid in building the project, which she says will help all residents.
“Our organization is over 20 years old, and we have been involved in making sure things happen in East Temple since 1990,” Crossley said. “And the funds that have been allocated most recently will help with the effort to change that community in a grand way. Not for us as an organization, or as individuals, but for the people group that happen to be from the east side or from any part of Temple that would benefit from coming to the enrichment center we are asking to have developed.”
Rental assistance
Council members also approved the creation of a rental reinvestment program that will provide grants to local landlords renting their properties.
The city’s grants, funded by $85,000 in fiscal year 2021 development grant money, aims to incentivize local landlords to improve their properties in low- and middle-income areas. Each grant will provide up to $5,000 from the city, needing to be matched by at least the same amount from the landlord.
Glover said her department plans to work with local landowners that they have identified as candidates as well as advertise the project through the city’s marketing department.
Glover told Council members earlier in the month that, if approved, the program would start accepting applications on Monday.
“We intend to open applications up to just the general public,” Glover said. “This is not going to be an application period, it is just until we run out of funding.”