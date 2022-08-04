The tax rate for Temple residents could drop for the third straight year after receiving initial approval Thursday.
The first reading to set the fiscal year 2023 tax rate at 62.35 cents per $100 valuation was approved by the Temple City Council on Thursday. Council members also approved certified tax rolls for the fiscal year.
This year’s tax rate is down 1.65 cents, compared to the 64 cents per $100 valuation approved last year.
Despite the decrease by the city, Temple residents can expect to pay more due to rising property values locally. Officials said the city’s average home value in fiscal year 2023 is $162,548, up from the average value last year of $148,029.
The annual cost to a property owner of a $100,000 home would decrease by $16.50 per year, or about $1.38 a month — if there was no change in taxable value.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he knew that residents would like the tax rate to drop even lower but that there were items officials needed to fund.
“There is stuff that has to be provided for, and my question is always what are you willing to have less of,” Davis said.
Temple’s tax rolls increased this year by 21.65%, with the city having $8,146,172,540 in taxable value.
Despite this increase in values, not all of it will be taxed. Some properties, such as those owned by residents ages 65 or older and those with a homestead exemption, will pay less.
No new revenue rate
Officials said the proposed tax rate represents a 19.28% increase over the no-new-revenue tax rate — the rate at which the city’s budget would remain the same — of $0.5227.
The voter-approved approval rate — the tax rate that would require residents to vote on it — for fiscal year 2023 is 62.88 cents per $100.
Temple resident Andrew Eller spoke out against the tax rate, instead asking that the city not move above the no-new-revenue rate.
Eller said that if the city did not move above that rate it would only cut back the budget by about $3.2 million. He said that, in his view, it would not be hard to cut back that much.
A decrease in the proposed tax rate, Eller said, would help those in the city who can’t currently afford any increases due to inflationary cost increases.
“No new taxes, especially in this economy, is what we need,” he said.
In contrast, Alan Lytle, another Temple resident who spoke at the meeting, said he was in favor of the city increasing its tax rate to just under the voter approval rate.
“$2.1 million would buy (Temple) a lot of police cars and fire trucks, which we will need in this growing city,” Lytle said. “I know y’all are trying to budget conservatively, to provide the high quality services we already (have), but I am afraid we are going to miss out on that. As the city grows, and we get more and more tax revenue, we will need more and more garbage trucks.”
The Council is expected to vote on the second reading of the tax rate and its budget at 5 p.m. at its Aug. 18 meeting at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.