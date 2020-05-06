BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday after a water line break at 4676 W. Interstate 14.
Customers affected by the notice live from the 4400 block to the 10300 block of the north side of I-14. Streets affected include North and South Wheat Road, FM 93, Kinsolving, Dew Lane, Spring Valley Lane, Dogridge Loop, Boxer, Airdale, Springer, Setter, Collie, Pointer, Terrier, Basset and Scott Lane.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The water supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, you may call 512-239-4691.