BELTON — Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor kicked off a crowd-funding campaign on Monday in an effort to relocate the Confederate soldier monument from outside of the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
Minor has repeatedly urged for the landmark — installed on the northwest corner of the grounds by the United Daughters of the Confederacy just seven months after the lynching of McLennan County resident Jesse Washington on May 15, 1916 — to be removed since he was sworn into office in January.
He has put the subject on the Commissioners Court agenda three times.
“Thank you for coming out to get funds to relocate the Confederate statue,” Minor said to the nearly 25 Bell County residents that gathered at the southeast corner of Main Street and Central Avenue. “So what I want to do is make an initial deposit of $1,000. We need $150,000 to move this and this is the initial investment — the seed money. If you want to move the statue, donate and we’ll get it out of here.”
Although the Bell County Commissioners Court would need to approve the relocation, Minor is looking to get ahead and has launched a GoFundMe page online at bit.ly/3Z1ahOZ.
“I really appreciate Louie for being brave enough to bring this up at every Commissioners Court meeting,” Gail McGee, a Killeen resident, told the Telegram. “This country was built on the backs of black slaves, and when people are up there saying that the statue represents an American veteran they are wrong. It’s not a veteran of the United States. It’s a veteran of a group of people that tried to overthrow American democracy — just like on Jan. 6, 2020.”
She noted the longevity and the magnitude of the local controversy.
“I grew up in Killeen and came back from the East Coast in 2018,” McGee, a member of the Bell County Coalition of Black Democrats, said. “I remember there being counter-protesters with guns on their hips and I said, ‘This is the kind of county that I moved back to.’ We have people that are showing up with guns because we want to protest. They want to intimidate us.”
Jose Martinez, a Temple resident, agreed and reflected on the era from when the Confederate statue was erected in the early 1900s.
“That statue is for the people that were out there every day murdering people to maintain slavery,” he said. “At the time, the Ku Klux Klan even had its own float in the Belton Fourth of July parade. You can look it up right here with the Bell County Historical Commission.”
However, a handful of Bell County residents spoke in favor of the monument and accused Minor himself of hating black veterans.
“It will not be taken down. I guarantee it,” C.J. Grisham, a Temple resident, yelled. “You’d have to kill veterans to take this statue down.”
He claimed that the Confederate soldier monument has nothing to do with slavery.
“It sucks that black people in Africa sold themselves into slavery but this isn’t about slavery,” Grisham said with a megaphone in hand. “Minor also doesn’t care about violence. Otherwise he’d be doing something about it in his district. Instead, he’s worried about a statue that memorializes Confederate veterans, which includes up to 50,000 black Confederate veterans from Texas alone.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court previously decided to wait until the Texas Legislature passes a bill that would allow residents to vote on the relocation of removal of the monument — legislation that Minor does not expect to ever come to fruition.
“We have made a decision and have made it before you even got here,” County Commissioner Russell Schneider said to Minor during the Commissioners Court latest meeting. “So we have not really been kicking the can down the road.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.