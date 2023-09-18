State Sen. Pete Flores, who represents Bell County, voted to acquit Attorney General Ken Paxton at his impeachment trial on Saturday — action that is drawing mixed reaction from area residents.
Flores, a Pleasanton Republican and former Texas game warden, released a statement about his “somber” vote, citing that evidence in the case did not meet the burden of proof.
Local residents, meanwhile, were split by Flores’ vote.
“Senator Flores saw through the fog of character assassination. (State Rep.) Hugh Shine not so. He is one of the assassins,” Gene Deutscher said in a letter to the editor. “The Rove/Bush/Abbott Austin RINO establishment loses big time.”
Temple resident Norbert Grygar, a longtime Republican voter, said he was disappointed that Paxton was acquitted.
“The result disrespected the House members including many Republicans who brought the indictment and me, I feel personally, by your failure to support the law and allow your leaders to turn the trial into politics,” Grygar said in a letter to the editor. “I have voted almost straight party for Republican candidates for over 45 years. If Senator Flores has primary opposition, he is not getting my vote. He apparently does not understand law and order issues and the rule of law.”
In a statement, Flores said the evidence did not meet the burden of proof required.
“It is my sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and conduct business in a way that brings honor to my district and the state of Texas,” Flores said. “My colleagues and I spent countless hours over the course of several months deploying robust and fair rules for the procedures of the trial. These rules were in place to honor and maintain the longstanding decorum of the Texas Senate, and allow the Senate to act, as it is constitutionally obligated, as the deliberative body in this process.”
“The articles of impeachment brought against Attorney General Ken Paxton were serious allegations that warranted a complete and impartial trial,” Flores said. “As a juror, I was sworn to the rule of evidence and the rule of law.”
“The burden of proof in the impeachment trail follows the same standard as criminal proceedings, therefore a vote of conviction required proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Flores said. “Casting my vote was not something I took lightly — these are some of the most somber votes I’ve cast as a state senator. I stand staunchly behind my vote after fully considering the evidence in this case.”
Cassidy Driskell, a spokesperson for Flores, said the senator would not be available for interviews this week because of his busy schedule.
She said his office has been getting reaction from district constituents, both positive and negative about Flores’ vote.
“Mixed is probably accurate,” Driskell said Monday.
Texas House of Representatives role
Reps. Hugh Shine and Brad Buckley — Bell County’s representatives in the Texas House of Representatives — voted to send the Paxton case to the Senate.
Shine, a Temple Republican, said the House was charged with looking at probable cause and burden of proof in the case, much like a grand jury does in criminal proceedings.
“I don’t believe any elected official should be above the law,” Shine said.
Buckley did not return a Telegram call on Monday.
“We considered the evidence in the same manner as a grand jury,’ Shine said, adding that he has served on two grand juries in the past. “The information brought forward was part of the process.
Shine said the House vote of 121-23 on May 27 to send the case to the Senate was “pretty significant” and represented 75% of sitting elected Republicans.
He said the Senate had three options: not hear the case, negotiate a plea or to have a trial. “That was part of the process and it works,” he said.
Shine said he’s also heard mixed reaction from people regarding the impeachment trial results.
“You’re gonna have folks who believe what they want to believe, whether he was guilty or not,” Shine said.