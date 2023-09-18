Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of all charges at his impeachment trial. The verdict Saturday reaffirmed Paxton’s durability in America’s biggest red state. It’s also a broader victory for Texas’ hard right after an extraordinary trial that underscored fractures within the GOP nationally. Paxton was charged with 16 articles of impeachment accusing him of misconduct, bribery and corruption. He was accused of using his office to help a campaign donor who was under FBI investigation. He still faces trial on felony securities fraud charges and remains under a separate FBI investigation.