Local experts will discuss the state of health care in rural Texas on Wednesday during a “conversation event” hosted by The Texas Tribune in the Temple College Academic Center.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at noon, according to Temple College.
“Texas had serious rural health issues well before the pandemic. The problems have only gotten worse now — major staffing shortages, economic hurdles and spotty broadband limiting access to telehealth,” The Texas Tribune said in a news release. “How will providers continue to care for rural Texans?”
During the hour-long event, Dr. Grady “Sam Hogue, the interim department head of primary care and population health with the Texas A&M College of Medicine, Dr. Diedra Wuenschel, a doctor of osteopathic medicine at Coryell Health in Gatesville, and Lorenzo Serrano, the chief executive officer of Winkler County Memorial Hospital, will try to answer that question.
“Serrano has more than 14 years of health care leadership experience and served as the CEO of Winkler County Hospital District,” The Tribune said. “He is the vice chair on the board of directors for the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals and chair of the Texas Hospital Association’s rural hospital council.”
Like Serrano, Wuenschel and Hogue also have health care experience with rural populations.
“Hogue … is a co-principal investigator in a grant related to COVID vaccination of people with limited access to health care and is actively involved in the Texas A&M College of Medicine’s rural health initiative to improve care and access for Texas’ remote populations,” The Tribune said. “Hogue has practiced as a family medicine physician in a rural setting for 20 years.”
Participants — whether they are attending the event in-person or virtually at texastribune.org/events — are asked to register for the online at healthcare-in-rural-texas.splashthat.com where they also can submit a question that they would like answered.
“A complimentary light lunch and networking will begin at 11 a.m. at the Temple College Academic Center, 2600 S. First St. in Temple,” the Tribune news release said. “Complimentary parking is available at North Parking, north of the Academic Center on South First Street.”
Evan Smith, the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, will moderate the discussion.
The Tribune hosted a legislative discussion at TC in 2016.