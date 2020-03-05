BELTON — Bell County Commissioner Russell Schneider knows a thing or two about roads.
His business, RT Schneider Construction Co., builds them. He dealt with road issues as a Temple councilman for 12 years — and continues to do so in his current position.
But despite him raising objections over the specifications for the roads inside Whitetail Ridge — a rural subdivision with 43 lots over nearly 693 acres straddling the Bell-Burnet-Lampasas county line — the Commissioners Court gave the development the OK to move forward.
The commissioners approved the neighborhood’s final plat Monday in a 3-1 vote, with Schneider dissenting and Bell County Judge David Blackburn absent. Their approval comes after more than two months of tabling the item so the developer, Lone Star Land Partners of Burnet, could work through the commissioners’ concerns.
Lone Star Land Partners initially proposed three variances for their final plat: Use gravel road, a shorter life for the road and no ribbon curb on the roads.
They ultimately agreed to pave the road and increase the depth of the material that forms the base of the road.
“The developers clearly understood our regulations,” he said. “The materials that they’re using in the roadway does not meet our minimum specification.”
The developer is using 9 inches of material from the site where they will build the subdivision. Bell County, though, requires a road’s foundation be built with 8 inches of a higher quality rock that meets Texas Department of Transportation specifications.
“The regulations are clearly written not just for the county — it’s written for the constituents who buy the properties and pay taxes in Bell County for roads that they’re going to travel to their homes,” Schneider said. “It’s a protection to them.”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson acknowledged that the road does not meet their standards.
“But the end result gets us the same thing our specs ask us to give,” Whitson said, pointing out the road will meet Bell County’s 20-year road lifespan rule.
He also brought up that Whitetail Ridge will have a homeowners association that will maintain the roads. Residents will pay a $250 annual fee.
“It will be a gated road. It’s going to be privately maintained by them,” he said. “We’re not going to have any maintenance in that. They are setting up their HOA to have enough money to do the proper maintenance on the road.”
That irked Schneider. He said if the Commissioners Court is going to allow a developer to use variances to ignore their specifications then they ought to change their regulations to allow for it.
Whitson — who, along with Schneider, is reviewing the county’s subdivision regulations — said that may happen.
“And I wouldn’t do that,” Schneider said later.
Commissioner John Driver agreed with both Whitson and Schneider. However, like Whitson, he pointed out the development will be closed off and have privately maintained roads.
“On the deeds, it clearly states this here will be a private road,” Driver said. “So that if in 20, 30 years in the future and the residents living in that area decide they want their road to be maintained by the county, at that time they have the opportunity … to bring that road to county standards.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann, after the court approved the final plat, thanked the developers for their persistence.
“I think in the long run the people that buy lots in that subdivision will be well pleased with the effort that you made to bring that road to a little bit higher standard,” Schumann said.