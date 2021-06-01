BELTON — A Minnesota company is now planting seeds for its future growth in Bell County.
Revol Greens — a greenhouse lettuce producer — announced plans Tuesday to expand into Bell County. County Commissioners voted unanimously to start negotiations with the company for a possible tax abatement during their meeting.
The Temple Economic Development Corp. brought forward the plans by the company to commissioners, as the proposed location of the farm is located on FM 436, south of Heidenheimer.
Adrian Cannady, TEDC president and chief executive officer, said the producer would fit in with other companies moving to Temple.
“We are thrilled to welcome Revol Greens to Temple,” Cannady said. “Revol joins a growing roster of food and beverage companies that choose to base their manufacturing and distribution operations in Temple, Texas.”
Cannady told commissioners the company was looking to invest between $125 and $150 million to build its new facility with possible room for expansion in the future.
An estimated 160 full-time jobs are expected to be created, according to the company, though Cannady said they are being conservative and the number could be closer to 200. He also pointed out that these jobs are expected to be high paying with an average salary of $52,000 a year.
The farms being built by the company will consist of various large greenhouses that can be expanded in later phases. Farming in the greenhouses will use hydroponics — the growth of plants in water without the use of soil.
Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents the area, expressed concern at first about how the land would be valued and if it would stay in agricultural zoning if the greenhouses were built.
“Typically, one of the tax positives is that the land currently in agriculture comes outside of agriculture and becomes just market value for appraised values,” Schumann said.
Cannady confirmed that the company expects the land to come out of agricultural zoning, similar to other projects around the state.
Mike Wainscott, chief financial officer for Revol, said the company has been happy to work with the economic development corporation and is eager to begin construction.
“The Temple greenhouse will produce upwards of 17 million pounds of greens annually upon completion of phase two,” Wainscott said. “Temple’s central location in Texas means our products will reach shelves and tables throughout the southern U.S. efficiently.
If tax abatements are later approved by the county, Cannady said he expects the company to break ground on the project sometime this year and complete it by 2022.