Motorists in Temple will be required to take a detour around a section of 35th Street in Temple next week as the city starts plans to start construction in the area.
City officials announced Tuesday that construction will begin on a section of 35th Street, between Avenues M and P, on Tuesday, May 26.
The construction is set to span for two weeks, and is expected to end on Friday, June 5.
Residents will be detoured around the affected portion of road to adjoining South 33rd and 37th Streets.
City officials are urging residents to use caution in the area and pay attention to all warning and detour signs that will be posted.