Diversity is important to the city of Temple as it grows and attracts more residents to Central Texas.
City Manager Brynn Myers said Thursday that a proposal to bring in a consultant to help with diversity was to make sure there were not any known or unknown barriers to diverse groups among city staff.
“We are a service-based organization, we exist to provide services to our community, and we do that through our employees,” Myers said. “We want to have an environment as an employer and organization that lets everyone be their very best, and provides opportunities to everyone.”
The proposed hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion consultant the Nova Collective has drawn some opposition from residents.
A group of 16 people voiced their opposition to the proposed hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion consultant the Nova Collective.
Temple resident Dennis Butcher, who formerly lived in California and New York, said he enjoys Texas and didn’t want to see the city move in the same direction as states where he previously lived.
“Being from where I have come from, and finally coming to Texas, the last thing I want to see is this poison affecting Texas,” Butcher said. “(Diversity, equity and inclusion) only divides and doesn’t unite. It lowers the bar for achievement and does so many negative things.”
The city’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee is set to vote on the recommendation to hire the woman-owned organization at their Aug. 2 meeting.
If the agreement is later approved by the Council, the city would pay the group $112,000 to conduct a local survey and propose measures to further diversity in the city.
Myers said the consultant would first conduct a survey of employees and city policies to determine what, if any, barriers exist.
After that survey, and talks with city leadership, Myers said the consultant would come back with some suggestions to the city that Council members could choose to approve or deny.
A local group, Concerned Christian Citizens, is opposed to hiring the consultants and invited residents to speak out at City Council meetings.
An opposition flyer with a drag queen prominently pictured proclaims “Help us stop this!”
“Nova wants to invite you and your family understand ‘who you really are” by “gender bending, self-exploration, performing outward (false identity), gender expression (and) sexual fluidity,” the flyer said.
Myers said the intent of the diversity proposal is not inclusion, not indoctrination. She said it would not lead to any city events involving drag queens.
Those opposed to the agreement have claimed that the consultants will push a LGBTQ and Marxist agenda.
Temple resident Molly Goodson spoke against the hiring of the Nova Collective Thursday and voiced opposition against other diversity measures, such as LGBTQ books in the Temple Public Library.
“At this point it is nothing less than an antagonism against a large portion of your citizens if you bring this in and (spend) these dollars,” Goodson said. “In the name of inclusion, please listen to us and stop this mistake.”
The City Council could vote on an agreement with the Nova Collective sometime next month or in September if approved by the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at their next meeting.