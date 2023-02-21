Falls County and 16 other counties are added to the state’s disaster declaration related to a recent ice storm.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that more counties were added to the initial Feb. 4 disaster declaration that included Milam, Williamson, Travis, Denton, Hays, Henderson and Smith counties.
“As the scope of damages sustained during the recent ice storm becomes clearer, it is important we continue to assist and provide full support to all impacted communities,” Abbott said in a statement Monday evening. “The addition of these counties to our disaster declaration will ensure Texas communities have all resources available to them as they continue to recover from this storm. I thank (Texas Division of Emergency Management) and our emergency response partners for working to meet the needs of Texans during this recovery process.”
Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed, Abbott said.
So far, Bell County hasn’t met the threshold for funding since 22 people initially filed damage reports. Just one of those residents was uninsured, officials said.
Emergency Management Director Bob Reinhard told the Bell County Commissioners Court earlier this month that Texas has to reach a $52 million threshold before any federal or state money can be distributed.
“That threshold is underinsured or uninsured damages,” Reinhard said. “So, if you have property damage within your own house or property it has to be uninsured before it goes to that amount.”
Bell County damage — mostly downed trees that led to power outages — didn’t rise to a disaster level, County Judge David Blackburn said.
Officials noted that not only did ice cause things to fall on the power lines, it also caused problems when it built up on transformers. Once that ice thawed, officials said it started to short out those transformers and cause power outages.
“Once trees started falling, and things of that nature, at the highest point, we had 27,000 customers without power,” Reinhard said.
According to the state disaster declaration, the amount of damages across the state needed to rise to a level of widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life.
In addition to Falls County, other counties added to the governor’s disaster declaration are Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River, Robertson, and Shelby counties.
Abbott said he directed Texas Division of Emergency Management last week to request the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide personnel to certify reported damages through joint preliminary damage assessments in partnership with local and state officials.
“Additionally, TDEM has deployed specialized teams throughout Texas’ recovery to work with utility providers and electric cooperatives in affected areas to capture infrastructure damages and identify potential opportunities for disaster assistance,” the news release said.
Those who have damage to report to the state can go onto damage.tdem.texas.gov and fill out the paperwork needed.