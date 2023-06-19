After more than 11 years serving Bell County, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann has announced he will not run for reelection.
Schumann, who is one of the longest serving members currently on the Commissioners Court, was elected in 2012 and has represented District 3 that includes a large portion of eastern Bell County. His third, four-year term, is set to expire next year.
Once he steps down from his position, Schumann joked, his wife has a multitude of things set aside for him.
“I think it is time for some new folks on the court and there are some other things that I would like to do and pursue,” Schumann said. “So I think it is just the right time for me to leave.”
Before his term ends, Schumann said that there are a few county projects he has been working on that he wants to see to completion.
The two main projects Schumann is focused on include the county’s jail expansion and a new diversion center. Schumann has been heavily involved in both projects and talked about the county’s need for them.
“It would be nice to have (the jail expansion) complete and operational, which we are on track to do by the third or fourth quarter of next year,” Schumann said.
Schumann’s announcement has come more than a year before he is set to leave office, giving time for those who might want to succeed him to throw their hat in the ring.
Primaries for the District 3 seat are set to take place in March 2024, with the general election to happen later that year in November 2024.
One person who could replace Schumann is Bell County deputy constable Isen Ismaili, who recently announced that he would run for the open seat. Schumann said he has spoken to Ismaili and encouraged him to run next year.
Schumann said he has known Ismaili for quite a while and thinks he is a good guy with a terrific personal story.
One of the things that Schumann said anyone aiming for his job should be prepared for is the ongoing issue of solar farms in east Bell County.
In the past two to three years, multiple farms have been set up in the areas east of Temple with many residents coming to Commissioners Court meeting hoping that the body will stop these developments.
“There are a lot of people who are against the solar farms and there are a lot of people who are for them,” Schumann said. “That will be an ongoing issue for whoever wins the race, to just try and keep those sides to where they are at least speaking to each other.”