BELTON — West Temple area resident Savannah Stroud said she’s seen an increase in crime in her neighborhood as a result of local game rooms.
Stroud, who addressed the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday during a public hearing on the game room ordinance, said she was in support of the new ordinance.
“Crime in this neighborhood, and I have been in this neighborhood for seven years, has never been this high,” Stroud said of the Lake Belton peninsula that includes parts of West Temple and Bell County.
Commissioners heard from those for and against the ordinance — which has been debated for months — during a mandated public hearing required by state law before the measure could be voted on.
The gaming ordinance, if approved, would help local officials regulate and enforce both county and state rules regarding the game room business. Game rooms, according to state law, would be those businesses with six or more amusement redemption machines that allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely, or partially, by chance.
Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.
The ordinance also allows some businesses, like longstanding game rooms and bingo halls with the machines, to be exempt from some of the fees.
Thomas Young, who represented Brazos Billiards in Killeen, said the company was in favor of regulation on the industry but felt changes were needed in the proposed ordinance.
Bingo halls, Young said, needed to be treated the same as game rooms when it came to the ordinance and definitions of key words needed to match with state definitions.
“What the current regulation does is it allows exemptions for bingo halls and allows them to do more than other business,” Young said. “This is one of the problems, which we are allowing other businesses to do more than what a game room would otherwise be able to do.”
Commissioners had previously left in exemptions for charitable bingo halls, when they wrote their ordinance, due to them being regulated by the state and under their scrutiny.
The county plans on putting the ordinance up for a vote within the next two weeks.