A multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar for farmers and ranchers conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.
The District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar will be offered at 14 different locations across Central Texas. Bell County Extension office will host a location at Summers Mill Conference Center, 7441 FM 1123 in Belton. Breakfast tacos will be served during registration and lunch will include hamburger steaks with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, iced tea and dessert.
Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of Continuing Education Units every five years to renew/recertify their license specifically including two hours of Laws and Regulations and two hours of Integrated Pest Management. Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: Laws and Regulations, Integrated Pest Management, or Drift Minimization.
The Dec. 8 seminar will provide participants with the opportunity to receive up to eight CEUs. Of the eight hours, three hours will be in General, two hours in IPM, two hours in Laws and Regulations and one hour in Drift. Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators will be able to obtain their required five hours within the first five hours of the program.
To attend at the $60 price, please reserve your spot by calling 254-933-5305 or register and pay online at https://bell-crops-committee.square.site/.
Program Agenda is as follows:
7 a.m.: Registration
7:30 a.m.: Pasture Management and Drought Recovery (1 GEN), Dr. Larry Redmon, professor and associate department head of Soil & Crops Sciences
8:30 a.m.: TDA Laws & Regulations Update (1 L&R) Dr. Don Renchie, Extension agricultural and environmental safety specialist
9:30 a.m.: Pesticide Drift Management (1 Drift), Dr. Ben McKnight, assistant professor and Extension cotton specialist
10:30 a.m.: TDA Laws & Regulations Compliance (1 L&R), Elizabeth Prokop, Texas Department of Agriculture certification and compliance specialist
11:30 a.m.: Lunch
Noon: An IPM Approach to Insect Management in Forages (1 IPM), Dr. David Kerns, associate department head and Extension IPM coordinator
1 p.m.: Alternative Herbicides for Weed Control in Pastures (1 GEN), Dr. Scott Nolte, Extension weed specialist
2 p.m.: External Parasite Control in Livestock (1 IPM), Dr. Sonja Swiger, Extension IPM specialist
3 p.m.: ID & Management of Insects in Trees & Drought Stress and Recovery (1 GEN), Dr. David Appel, professor & Extension plant pathologist
4 p.m.: Program Evaluations, certificates and adjourn.