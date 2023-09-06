Editor’s Note: One in a weeklong series looking at locally produced snack foods.
Dictionary.com defines “bliss” as utter joy or contentment, and according to a growing number of Central Texas residents, that’s a perfect description of Blane Walker’s peanut butter candy.
Walker, a 1978 graduate of Temple High School, has been making his sweet Bliss treats since February 2020.
“At first I made it at home and sold it directly to consumers at local events and festivals,” he said. “It started getting very popular, so I decided to explore my options.”
Those “options” led Walker to Old Jody’s Restaurant and a food manufacturer’s license.
“Jody’s is my commercial kitchen, and that’s where I make the candy,” he said. “I do it all — cook it, cut it, bag it and deliver it.”
Walker sells Bliss at 11 area locations, including Old Jody’s, both Precious Memories locations, 3 Texans Winery, Emporium Spice, First Street Roasters, Hilton Garden Inn, Sam’s Liquor Store, the Water Shack in Belton, J Kowboy Wine Bar and Lisa & Co. Style Parlor.
“I’m always looking for new retailers,” Walker said. “I have eyes on Belton and Salado.”
Bliss candy is available in four flavors and is sold in 4.5 ounce packages.
“It started with Original peanut butter candy,” he said. “I describe it as a softer, kinder, gentler style of peanut brittle. It’s really soft.”
Walker introduced a Red Pepper-flavored variety in November 2020.
“It has a spicy kick,” he said. “Lisa Walker of Emporium Spice suggested that I add a little cayenne pepper to the mix. I did, and it’s been a big seller. Emporium Spice even supplies the pepper.”
A third variety of Bliss came about after a conversation with Kim Langston, one of the Texans at 3 Texans Winery.
“Kim mentioned she liked coffee-flavored candy,” he said. “It sounded like a good idea, so after a little experimentation, I launched a coffee-infused product.”
The latest flavor is chocolate, and it’s quickly becoming a favorite.
“The Original is my best seller, but the chocolate is gaining ground,” Walker said. “I just launched it about two months ago. Everyone loves chocolate, so its popularity really isn’t a surprise. Coffee and red pepper are holding their own.”
Walker said Bliss continues to be in demand — hundreds of bags are sold from local outlets every month — and they make perfect made-in-Temple gifts.
Bliss also is available as a 2-ounce promotional product that incorporates a business’ name and logo on the front and back labels.
“Any business — a Realtor for example — could have their name on the label and use Bliss as a nice giveaway,” Walker explained.
“Business is booming,” Walker said. “I have orders for 850 private-label promo packs this week. Right now, the promo packs are only available in Original.”