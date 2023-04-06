If the city of Temple plans to partner with a grocery giant to bring a mobile food market to the east side, it will likely have to do so without H-E-B.
Dozens of East Temple residents — primarily in the Ferguson Park and Crestview neighborhoods — have said they don’t have transportation to make the three-plus mile trip to Temple’s major grocery stories, prompting City Manager Brynn Myers to look for options.
A consultant hired last year recommended against the city pursuing an east side supermarket because there’s not enough people living in those neighborhoods and the median household income for that part of town is $30,373, far below the Temple and Belton average of $56,313.
Myers was intrigued by an idea that has caught on in Louisville, Kentucky, where a food pantry has partnered with Kroger to outfit and stock a mobile grocery store that visits food-desert neighborhoods to serve people without transportation.
While the plan is conceptual at this point, Myers had hoped that H-E-B might partner with the city to create a similar service in Temple. San Antonio-based H-E-B, however, said this week that it is not interested in such an enterprise.
“This is a creative idea to assist those in the community who do not have access to a close grocery store,” said Alyssa Owens, a spokesperson for the company.
“We currently offer H-E-B delivery, and this is an option for Texans to get fresh groceries via our website or app,” Owens said. “Customers add the items they need to their cart, and then they choose a time and date for delivery.”
“This option accepts all forms of electronic payment, including EBT cards, making it a fast, simple way for busy customers to get groceries on the go,” she added.
“Our delivery team already covers all of Temple,” she said, “so we would pass on such a proposition.”
While the Louisville operation is being termed a success by Dare to Care Food Pantry and Kroger, the partners in Zero Hunger Mobil Market, there are expenses to consider.
“Dare to Care purchased an 18-wheeler, and Kroger outfitted the trailer with grocery store shelving, refrigerators and freezer units. Kroger also provides a point-of-sale machine to ring up purchases and two employees to stock and clean the mobile market daily.
While Myers has said she would “love to see H-E-B help with this,” other options remain on the table. Walmart, Target, Aldi and Natural Grocers also have food stores in the Temple market.