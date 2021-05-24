The Bell County Public Health District announced Monday that its Board of Health has chosen an interim director.
The new director — Nikki Morrow — will serve as the group’s head until a new director can be identified through an interview process. Morrow has worked with the district for two decades and is the local director for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
“I am looking forward to serving the health district as interim and collaborating with our departments and community partners,” Morrow said.
The district’s board of health plans on posting the position of director soon and hopes to have a permanent candidate for the position within three to six months.