Retail space and hundreds of residential units are proposed for a new mixed use development in southwest Temple.
The proposed project, which received initial approval for its rezoning last week, is a portion of the city’s Bend of the River master plan adopted earlier this year.
Temple City Council members unanimously approved the rezoning of the 153.72-acre tract from light industrial to a mix of multifamily and general retail zoning. The tract is located northeast of Johnson Brothers Ford, 7455 S. General Bruce Drive.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for Temple, said the development takes some inspiration from the Domain in Austin thought it will not be the same.
“That is a close example of what is envisioned, where we have a variety of restaurants and retail that could include vertical mixed use,” Chandler said. “Especially in the neighborhood center, where you may have bars and restaurants on the ground floor with some residential above.”
Officials said the project will border the Temple side of Leon River to the south as well as the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River outdoor space.
Developers of the project, Cross Plains Development and 302 Acres Leon River LLC, are working in partnership with each other and the city on the project.
Almost half of the tract that faces nearby Interstate 35, about 61.5 acres, will be used for general retail.
The half of the tract bordering the river will be used for a variety of multifamily uses. Chandler said the multifamily structures will be dense and are expected to house up to 1,500 residential units.
In between the general retail and multifamily space officials said that there will be a neighborhood center that is at least 4.8 acres.
“This is an exciting opportunity for a portion of Temple that is relatively undeveloped,” Erin Smith, an assistant city manager, said. “This will provide residents with a new place for living, dining and entertainment. Its location at the edge of the city also contributes to a physical gateway and distinct sense of arrival into Temple.”
City officials said the proposed development has set aside 22.6 acres of the multifamily space for open areas.
Chandler said the development along the river would help enforce the city’s interest in investing in and beautifying its length of the Leon River.
The development and the Beyond the Bend master plan have laid out various walkable trails and parks along the river for residents to enjoy.
“I think this plan and this effort is a statement that Temple is no longer going to use its river as a backdoor for industrial (uses),” Chandler said. “It will be an amenity and something that is not just a utility, but something that can be featured.”
Infrastructure development to service the land and proposed homes is expected to begin early next year in January, with construction to start later that summer.
The final vote to rezone the tract is expected to be held at the City Council meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.