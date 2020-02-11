Temple College is seeking donations of nonperishable food and personal hygiene items for its student food pantry.
Food items needed for the Leopard Pantry include beans, rice, pasta, soup, tomatoes, tuna and other canned meats, Hamburger Helper, canned and dried fruit, instant oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly, pancake mix and syrup.
Other items needed include soap, shampoo/conditioner, disposable razors, feminine hygiene products and paper items such as toilet paper and tissues.
Donations may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays in the Circle of Support Student Resource Center, located in the Arnold Student Union.
For more information, email amanda.travis@templejc.edu or call 254-298-8767.