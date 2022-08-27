Temple residents soon may see scaffolding around the Hawn Hotel slowly be taken down as developers move their restoration inside.
Work to refurbish and repurpose the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Sears Building is still on track, according to officials. Officials from Turner Behringer Development, the company behind the project, said work crews are expected to finish up work on the Hawn’s exterior soon and move inside the building.
Jonathan Garza, director of development for the company, said that, despite crews working on all three buildings at once, the company still expects to be finished sometime next summer.
“We are still on schedule for hitting the summer of 2023 date, and have had some pretty good traction on leasing for some of the commercial spaces in the Hawn and Sears building,” Garza said. “On the residential side, we have been getting a lot of interest from people interested in living downtown. So we are still excited about the opportunity and the progress we have seen on this project so far.”
Work started on the three buildings last year in November, with developers setting an 18-month timeline for the project.
Redevelopment of the buildings will include a mix of residential and retail space in the Hawn and Sears buildings. The Hawn, Garza said, will have 31 units while the Sears building will have 26.
The company also is redeveloping the historic Arcadia Theater to serve as an event and concert venue downtown.
Garza said the project has seen some delays and issues along the way, but they have not affected the project too much.
Some of the issues, Garza said, have been caused by supply chain delays, but those mainly have been far enough out where the products could still be ordered.
“The delays that have been happening, have been happening long enough (away) so we know when to order product to get stuff in,” Garza said. “You always have these little hurdles, especially on these historic projects, that come along.”
The nearby Fourth Street Parking Garage, being developed by the city to serve residents of the development and visitors to downtown, also looks like it will be completed by February of 2023.
James Billeck, deputy city engineer, said inflation had not had much of an effect on the parking garage’s construction.
“The initial construction award was elevated due to the current market inflation and increases,” Billeck said. “We have not seen any further increases since the start of construction as the construction contracts were locked in at that time.”