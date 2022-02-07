The Temple City Council on Monday authorized the hiring of a construction manager for the expansion of the Temple Animal Shelter.
Temple-based Cloud Construction Co. will be the construction manager-at-risk for the expansion project after a unanimous vote by the Council Monday morning.
As the city has grown in recent years, expansion of the shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, has become a greater issue. In July, the City Council set aside $2.5 million in certificates of obligation debt for the project.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for Temple, said added kennel space for dogs and cats will be among
“The Temple Animal Shelter provides an excellent service for the community by connecting and reuniting pets and residents, in addition to caring for animals waiting to find homes,” Nowlin said. “This expansion will benefit both our staff and the animals, so we are excited to move forward in the process.”
The $10,000 agreement with Cloud Construction was mainly for pre-construction services. This included the proposal of a guaranteed maximum price for the project and bidding out different segments of the expansion.
City officials said the Council is expected to vote on the guaranteed maximum price for the project in April or May.
The expansion of the shelter is expected to include the addition of more kennel space as well as renovations to the current facility.
These improvements will include a new heating and air conditioning system for the dog kennels, an outdoor meeting space and a new entrance way for the building.
Construction on the expansion project is expected to take about nine months to complete.