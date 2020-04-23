A recently recognized historical building in Temple will soon get a much needed renovation after the city reallocated federal funds last week.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted during its regular meeting to use federal grant money for a project to restore the old Hornsby Murcherson Funeral Home at 201 S. Eighth St. The project for the East Temple funeral home, now owned by the nonprofit Citizens for Progress, will receive $130,000 from the city.
Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said the city is helping the nonprofit and the community they serve.
“Homeownership, financial readiness, and employment are all key components of a good quality of life,” Smith said. “We feel that Citizens for Progress has the passion and drive to make sure the classes are offered and taken advantage of by the citizens who need them the most.”
The city plans on renovating the property so the nonprofit can hold classes on topics ranging from financial readiness to homeownership.
Smith said the city plans on including space for the group to house an executive director, which would qualify the nonprofit to help Temple administer some public projects. This year, Citizens for Progress will be administering the city’s Roof Replacement Program.
“We are supportive of Citizens for Progress’ plan for the building, which has been vacant for a long period of time,” Smith said. “Having this base of operation will help them to have a facility to house this new employee, as well as a location to conduct classes and housing counseling services.”
Money for the project is a part of Temple’s allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds, and will be transferred from infrastructure improvement to historic preservation.
The grant money is allocated each year to cities from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It aims to provide affordable housing, social programs and infrastructure improvements to low and moderate income areas.
Sonjanette Crossley, president of Citizens for Progress, said she is excited for this opportunity given by the city to help the organization grow and serve more residents. She said that making sure residents have roofs is a basic need, with her group only able to address other problems when that essential need is met.
Crossley said being able to have a functional building to help residents in need at is something the group has strived for since the beginning.
“When the organization started almost 20 years ago, we anticipated being a catalyst for change, and this is the realization of that,” Crossley said. “I am excited about (the city) trusting us and coming along side of us. And, like a lot of the renovation efforts they have been doing over the years, this is beautifying the city by beautifying the building.