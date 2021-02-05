BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — A boil notice issued Wednesday for the Friendly Oak area has been lifted, city water officials announced Friday.
The notice affected customers who live on Friendly Oaks, Copperhead Creek, Ringo and Slade Drive.
“The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Supply has been notified by Waco Water that all water samples taken for the boil notice issued 2/03/2021 have passed sampling requirements.
Customers with questions can call the Water Department at 254-859-5700 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours at 254-640-0721.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.