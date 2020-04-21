Volatile oil markets, opening businesses and continued concern about the coronavirus were items Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about during a wide-reaching televised news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Texas has among the lowest death rates of coronavirus in the United States, Abbott said. Deaths continue to trend down as well as hospitalizations, Abbott said.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Department of State Health Services, said “we continue to see good signs” but the “war is not over.”
The collapse of the oil market poses particularly tough economic challenges for Texas and America, Abbott said, noting that he talked with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about multi-layered strategies for oil and gas markets. What happened price-wise overnight was unprecedented, Abbott said.
The bigger picture, Abbott said, is “we as a nation have become energy independent, and we need to assure that energy independence will remain.”
He noted that there have always been ups and downs in the oil business. “I have no doubt we will rebound from this,” he said.
In Texas, 205,000-plus people have been tested for COVID-19, Abbott said, and 19,945 tested positive as of the latest numbers he had for today. The numbers have consistently been at or just under 10 percent positive, he said. About 511 people have lost their lives — far too many, he said, but a fraction of what is happening in other states. There’s an increase in recovery numbers, Abbott said, with 6,486 in the state completely recovered.
AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, offers drive-thru coronavirus testing for those who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Abbott said at the news conference.
AdventHealth Central Texas reported 330 completed tests as of Tuesday morning. Of the total, 19 returned with positive results, a hospital official said.
Hospitalizations has remained relatively the same, Abbott said. Even though Texas has more people who are testing positive every single day, roughly the state has about the same number of people who are hospitalized every day.
“That is a good thing,” Abbott said, adding that “one thing that has set Texas apart from other states is that we have not come close to having to use all of the hospital beds we have available.”
More than 21,000 hospital beds are available in Texas, he said.
Abbott said the state has paid out 80 percent of unemployment claims, in part due to increased staff, new strategies and longer hours by the Texas Workforce Commission.
He listed helpful several websites:
* Register at texas.gov for a volunteer registry and health care facilities can also request help.
* Go to yourtexasbenefits.com for information on SNAP (food stamp), which is trying a pilot program to have online grocery shopping available.
* Go to www.workintexas.com for a one-stop location of job openings from big and small companies. You can search by city or zip code.
n In Central Texas, job seekers can go to workforcesolutionsctx.com. Among the companies Abbott listed as hiring were Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Seton.