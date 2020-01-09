Three women are suspects in a Dillard’s perfume theft.
The theft of about $1,300 in fragrance items happened Dec. 21, 2019, at Temple Mall at 3111 S. 31st St. when the woman concealed multiple items and left the store. When store employees saw them, all three ran away.
Anyone with information regarding the identities of these individuals can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).