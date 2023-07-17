The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office will remain part of the Sheriff’s Department after a motion to separate the two agencies failed Monday.
Despite strong support from residents and local fire departments, Commissioners voted 3-2 to block the separation of the two offices. Commissioners Louie Minor and Bobby Whitson, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Salado, were overruled by the other three members of the court — Judge David Blackburn and Commissioners Russell Schneider and Bill Schumann.
Minor said he wanted to put forward the motion because he felt that the two offices served very different roles and shouldn’t be under the same roof.
“I want the Fire Marshal’s Office to grow and expand and perform all these services that we need them to do in our growing county,” Minor said. “I do not think that the Sheriff’s office is the appropriate place for that to be done. I used to be a police officer, and there is a reason why we have a fire department and a police department.”
During the meeting, Commissioners said that the Fire Marshal’s Office was originally moved under the Sheriff’s Department to save on costs.
Commissioners pointed out that some Sheriff’s deputies have been receiving training on duties related to the Fire Marshal’s Office in order for the county to avoid hiring additional staff. In the same vein, Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt has received Sheriff-related training.
Officials said the merger of the two offices was only done last year and there had not been enough time to see how well the plan had worked yet.
Blackburn, one of those in favor of keeping the two offices merged for now, said he would need to see proof that having the two merged offices negatively impacted the services provided.
“I am perfectly open to a discussion on what is the best way to provide these services, but I would need data to make that decision,” Blackburn said. “At best, we have six months of it right now. We need data like what have been the response times to all of the calls that the fire marshal gets compared to what they were before.”
Public comments
Among those who spoke at the meeting, Taran Vaszocz, chief of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department, opposed what Blackburn said.
Vaszocz said that, even if nothing bad has happened in the county since the merger, it doesn’t mean the move was good for the county either.
“I know that what we are experiencing as an end user now is not what we had before,” Vaszocz said. “It is not bad but it is not as good. I think what we had before, we, on the county side, saw that it could be great.”
“Has anything catastrophic happened since the fire marshal has moved into the Sheriff’s Office, not to my knowledge,” Vaszocz said. “It would be great for arguments sake to come in and say that these are the things that we experienced wrong. What that means to me is that the fire marshal, despite being in the Sheriff’s Office, is continuing to do a good job and the Sheriff’s Office that we work with routinely continues to do an outstanding job.”
Resident David Luedeke, who volunteers at the Holland Fire Department, said he thought that it was important for the Fire Marshal’s Office to be both independent and strong moving forward.
“I have nothing against the Sheriff’s Office, but I just think it is time for Bell County to have a strong Fire Marshall’s Office with a workable budget to be able to stay ahead of the continued growth in Bell County,” Luedeke said. “The construction up and down the Interstate 35 corridor, along with other parts of the county, will continue to warrant building inspections … and one person will not be able to handle all of this growth.”
Of the 10 members of the public who spoke at Monday’s meeting, all expressed support for the separation of the two offices.
Whitson, citing his experience as a firefighter, said that there was a reason fire departments and law enforcement were usually separated.
Trying to put one group under the other, Whitson said, was like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.
“I think that even if we make it work, and you can take that little peg and beat the tar out of it and eventually make it into that hole, it is going to cause a lot of damage for no good reason,” Whitson said.
Confederate statue
During the meeting Commissioners also briefly considered a motion by Minor to remove the county’s Confederate statue, which violates a newly implemented county rule against any flag on county property that is not the Texas, Bell County or United States flag.
Commissioners refused to second Minor’s motion, not giving any reason why the Confederate flag on the monument could stay while other flags that they disagree with, such as Minor’s Pride flag, had to be removed. Since the motion was not seconded, officials refused to allow a large number of residents at the meeting to speak on the issue.
One resident at the meeting shouted that the Commissioners were “cowards” for not letting residents talk after officials started to move on to the next agenda item.
Last week, Minor stated that he knew the item would most likely be ignored and fail due to a lack of a second, but wanted to show the hypocrisy of the Commissioners.
“I think they are going to ignore (the motion),” Minor had said. “But what it does do is it shows the residents of Bell County that they won’t even follow their own rules. How can they sit here and guide the county if they don’t even want to follow their own rules.”