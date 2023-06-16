A mosquito found in North Temple on Wednesday has tested positive for the West Nile virus, Bell County health officials said Friday.
A laboratory confirmed the positive sample on Friday, Amy J. Yeager, district director of the Bell County Public Health District said.
No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Bell County.
“Although the risk is low at this point, health officials recommend citizens be pro-active in using insect repellent to ward off mosquitoes and wear protective clothing during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active,” the health district said in a news release.
The district notified the city of Temple.
“We need your help to reduce the number of mosquitoes, reduce opportunities for mosquitoes, and prevent bites. We encourage our citizens to follow these three simple steps — Reduce, Repel, and Report,” Yeager said.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, especially crows and blue jays.
Although West Nile virus can be deadly, the Texas Department of State Health Services said most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms such as headaches, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.
In a small percentage, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to the more serious West Nile neuroinvasive disease that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.
In March, the district was awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Association of City and County Health Officials to develop a Vector Surveillance Program for Bell County that includes West Nile virus surveillance.
“As part of the grant, Bell County Public Health District was awarded the mentee grant to partner with the Williamson County and Cities Health District as the mentor to develop and implement this program,” the release said. “Bell County Public Health District was only one of two health departments/districts awarded the mentee grant award this year by NACCHO.
Yeager said vector surveillance “is an important function for public health, and we are excited to partner with Williamson County and Cities Health District.
“It has been a wonderful experience and a necessary addition to public health services in Bell County,”
West Nile Virus surveillance season occurs annually mid-April through mid-October as substantial mosquito activity occurs across the state.
“For mosquito collection, adult gravid traps are set in areas with certain conditions to collect mosquito samples for testing,” the district release said. “Traps are moved every few days to every few weeks. Currently, traps are set in Temple and Belton with more traps arriving soon to be set throughout Bell County.”
Collected samples are sent to the DSHS Austin laboratory for PCR testing that can identify the presence of West Nile, Zika, dengue and Western Equine viruses.
Officials recommend reducing the number of mosquitoes around a home and taking precautions that including reducing outdoor exposure, especially between dusk and dawn; making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens; and eliminating standing water sources.
Central Texans should wear shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirt for optimal mosquito protection along with an insect repellent.
People are urged to contact their municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and other locations that can produce mosquitoes.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
To learn more about West Nile virus, visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases/west-nile-virus or https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.