Temple Feed & Supply — which has served customers for more than 40 years in downtown Temple — plans to move a larger, retail store in southeast Temple in the fall.
The company plans to renovate the former Wall’s Farm Equipment Services building at 21820 SE HK Dodgen Loop.
The new store, which will face State Highway 95, will have a 10,500-square-foot warehouse and 6,000-square-foot retail showroom.
The new location “will feature a larger outside display area for agriculture products, garden plants, landscaping and supplies. Enhanced services will include a convenient drive-through and streamlined feed loading,” the company said in a news release. Temple-based Archway Design+Build started excavation and site preparation.
Lindsey Lucksinger Strait, Temple Feed & Supply co-owner, said moving the family business will help meet the expanding needs of its customers.
“Thanks to our many loyal customers and hard-working, knowledgeable staff, our business in Bell County continues to grow,” Strait said. “We look forward to offering a fresh, innovative shopping experience when we open our new location later this year.”
Temple Feed & Supply opened for business in 1982 in the old livestock auction building at 305 S. Second St. in downtown Temple. The company, which purchased Belton Feed & Produce in 1979, also operates Belton Feed & Supply at 410 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
In the decades since, the company added a showroom, expanded the warehouse and completely remodeled the Temple store in 2014.
Company founder Ron Lucksinger said the business grew because of its core values and emphasis on customer relationships.
“We are proud to be Central Texas’s hometown, homegrown feed stores,” Lucksinger said. “The community has supported our progress because they know us as fellow citizens and friends.”