H-E-B and Favor Delivery have introduced a service that allows customers to have grocery essentials delivered to their doorstep in two hours or less.
In addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, Texans can now use Favor’s new Express Delivery service to receive products from every H-E-B store in Texas, H-E-B said in a news release.
Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, H-E-B and Favor have teamed up on other projects, such as Senior Support Program, which provides seniors age 60 or older with delivery of groceries, and the rapid statewide expansion of Favor’s on-demand delivery. With Express Delivery, customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine, and customize their desired sizes and quantities.
Each order will have a dedicated Favor delivery driver who contacts the customer about any substitutions. All deliveries are placed at the doorstep for a contactless experience, and customers are notified when their groceries have arrived.
“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO. “We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later.”
Express Delivery is available seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. via the Favor app or favordelivery.com. For a limited time, Express Delivery includes a $4.98 two-hour delivery fee (regularly $9.95) and $10 tip, which goes entirely to the driver who will personally shop and deliver items.
Seniors can place same-day grocery orders through the Senior Support Program’s Easy Ordering & Delivery website from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week. The Senior Support Line phone ordering service is available by calling 1-833-397-0080, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. For more information on the Senior Support Program, visit favordelivery.com/seniors.
To continue making this service affordable to seniors, H-E-B and Favor will extend waiving all delivery service fees for the Senior Support Program through the end of May, and orders will only require a $10 Runner tip. To help make these deliveries even more affordable for seniors, Texans can give directly to the Senior Support Fund at favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or after placing an order in the Favor app. All contributions are applied to seniors’ orders.