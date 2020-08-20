The redevelopment of three historic buildings — including the nine-story Hawn Hotel — is set to move forward after the city of Temple committed an additional $2 million in incentives to the downtown project.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted to approve amending the economic development agreement between the city and Turner Behringer Temple One LLC for the redevelopment of the buildings. The amendment helps clear the way for the redevelopment of the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Public Services Building to move forward on a planned groundbreaking in the fall.
Council members celebrated the action, which has come after three years of working with the developer to restore the buildings.
“I remember reading about this when the city bought these (buildings) back in 2006,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “The quotes from the staff and the Council at that time were so excited saying that this is going to be a game changer, and here we are 14 years later. I think this is the group to do it and they have a history in successful renovations.”
“I think this is going to be a game changer, and with everything that has been invested into downtown this makes sense.”
City Manager Brynn Myers said the city acquired the buildings in 2006 and have since tried multiple times to develop the area.
The amendments approved by the Council added an additional $2 million in incentives for the developers. The Council approved a second reading of the ordinance at the meeting.
These new incentives would come in the form of abated taxes over 10 years following the completion of the renovations. The city will require the renovations to have made at least $12 million in real property improvements to raise the value of the historic buildings.
Turner Behringer said it needed the additional incentives to help offset the costs of the building’s high-rise designation.
“This incentive is performance based, so the project has to be completed and open,” Myers said. “I think that is important because we are partnering on incentives for a project that will be successful because this is a performance-based contract.”
Other additions to the agreement include laying groundwork for a future agreement on a jointly designed parking garage on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Central Avenue.
Plans for redevelopment of the buildings include turning the ground floors of the Hawn and Public Services Building into retail areas while their upper floors will contain housing. The Arcadia Theater will be restored as a venue to host entertainment events.
The current completion dates for the project are in late 2021, with the Public Services Building to be completed in October, followed by the Arcadia Theater in November, and finally, the Hawn in December.