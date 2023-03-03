First Christian Church

Longtime First Christian Church members Marjorie Ferrill and Jean Thorp stand by one of two historic markers in front of the sanctuary, located at North Fifth Street and West Calhoun Avenue in Temple. The women have been members of First Christian a combined 132 years. The historic church occupies 2.24 acres on a block-and-a-half just north of downtown Temple. The church is being advertised on LoopNet.com for $1.5 million.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

The memories at First Christian Church are many — folks like Marjorie Ferrill, Jean Thorp and countless others were married there, and thousands of Central Texans have said goodbye to friends during funerals there.