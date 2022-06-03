BELTON — Tuff Shed, a supplier of storage buildings and garages, is holding the grand opening of its Belton location today.
The business, at 671 Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190, Suite A, will serve the greater Belton area. This new sales center is one of six Tuff Shed locations concentrated along the Interstate 35 corridor between San Antonio and Waco.
Tuff Shed has a total of 22 factory-direct retail locations throughout Texas.
Grand opening festivities, which started Friday, will continue today with savings for customers, according to a news release.
“We’re looking forward to working in the Belton, Fort Hood and Temple markets with our new location and local team,” General Manager Erick Lopez said. “We’re excited to get to work and provide the best in customer service, quality, and build the best storage buildings and garages in Texas.”
To learn more, call the business’s Belton office at 254-730-7146.