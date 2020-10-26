SALADO — A fall food truck festival held Oct. 17 has raised more than $2,580 for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
The fifth annual event, held at Amy’s Attic Self Storage in Salado, featured more than 20 food trucks and 40 craft vendors, collecting the money through fees and cash donations, according to a news release.
Food truck winners, selected by a vote of event attendees, were Big Tony’s Cheesesteaks of Salado in first place, followed by Hippie Camo Chow Hall of Temple in second place and Pizza PieRos of Salado in third place.
Voting in the event costume contest continues through Friday on Amy’s Attic’s Festivals Facebook page.
“We are thankful for the support of our community and vendors for making this event such a success for our Salado firefighters,” Lauren Gascon, senior manager, said in the release. “Serving our local communities is one of the most fulfilling part of being part of this team. We look forward to working with other worthwhile organizations for our spring events at our Belton and Harker Heights locations.”