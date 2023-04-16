Parade of Homes

The dining room of a home built by Carothers Executive Homes of Belton, at 3006 Cesena in the Bella Terra subdivision in Temple, is seen Sunday during the 2023 Parade of Homes.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

New homes in the Bella Terra subdivision in Temple drew a lot of potential buyers Sunday during the first weekend of the Temple Area Builders Association 2023 Parade of Homes.

