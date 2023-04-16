New homes in the Bella Terra subdivision in Temple drew a lot of potential buyers Sunday during the first weekend of the Temple Area Builders Association 2023 Parade of Homes.
The open house tour, which will have its closing round this weekend, features 19 homes in Temple, Belton, Salado, Morgan’s Point Resort, Troy and Rogers. Show hours are 6-8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information is at www.centraltexastickets.com.
“The parade is a great opportunity to see some outstanding examples of homes and neighborhoods that our builders have to offer,” said Josh Welch, TABA president.
Desmond Graham, vice president of sales and marketing for Flintrock Builders in Belton, welcomed Sunday afternoon visitors to the new home at 6138 Salerno Street in Bella Terra. It was still available, he said, at $399,990.
“This was our model home for this location,” he said.
He pointed out the granite counter top, wood-look ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceiling with wood beams. The builder pursued an open concept floor plan, he said.
The house has four bedrooms and three baths, with a mother-in-law suite. There is a spacious backyard and no neighbors behind this particular house, he said. A double oven, shiplap electric fireplace and walk-in showers were other positives.
Graham said an improved market situation from last year enabled Flintrock to catch up on its inventory. The supply of building materials has increased, he said, causing the pricing to come down. Interest rates have come down a little from late last year, he said.
“That’s helping buyers afford more,” he said.
Lately there has been less competition and fewer high bids on housing, so people don’t have to make multiple offers and are getting better deals, he said.
At 3006 Cesena in Bella Terra, Joe Murphy, new home salesman for Carothers Executive Homes in Belton, said there was a steady flow of visitors Friday and about 100 people came Saturday.
“The door might as well stay open because people have been flowing in one after another,” he said of Sunday afternoon.
The four-bedroom, two-bath home was set up for three bedrooms and a study. It had 10-foot ceilings and a three-beam “bump-up” in the living room. He pointed out the granite counter top and soft close cabinets.
The spray foam insulation just about cuts the electricity bill in half, he said. The house has stone and brick front and brick all around.
“We do sod and irrigation all the way around,” he said.
Carothers has other houses in Temple, Salado and Belton.
Chris Hodges, owner of Eagle Ridge Builders in Temple, welcomed visitors to 3110 Pistoia Trail in Bella Terra. He pointed out interior masonry accents, a cedar beam and two real fireplaces.
The kitchen stove has gas burners on top. A lot of people like to cook with gas, he said, because they can better regulate the heat. He was also proud of the “farm house sink” and the 100% granite countertop.
Eagle Ridge is building in two other subdivisions in Temple.