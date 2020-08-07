Employees at The Hub, 7 S. Second Street in downtown Temple, are excited and ready for back-to-school shopping as the sales tax holiday weekend kicked off on Friday.
“Since COVID-19 kind of put us behind, we’re hoping to get more traction this weekend,” Madison Sanchez, an employee at The Hub, said. “We usually get busier during the back-to-school season.”
Sanchez told the Telegram how their shopping boutique typically carries both casual and business casual apparel.
“We also have jewelry and some other accessories available,” she said.
Cochran, Blair & Potts — Texas’ oldest family department store — also said they are prepared for the sales tax holiday weekend. The Belton department store, which will be celebrating its 151st anniversary this fall, carries a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel.
“Our most popular items for us would be our clothing apparel,” Robert Potts said. “Since items have to be under $100 to qualify, some of the footwear is not eligible … but we do sell marching shoes for the local high school bands, which are obviously below $100.”
Potts said their store recently received shipments of fall apparel, and name brands like Patagonia have been very popular.
He hopes they will have more foot traffic this weekend, as parents look to buy their children new clothing for the Sept. 8 first day of school in Bell County.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said this weekend is a perfect chance for Texans to take advantage of tax-free items.
“The sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” Hegar said in a news release. “Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”
A full list of qualifying apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org. These items also can be purchased online or by telephone, mail, or custom order.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. Last year’s holiday generated an estimated $102.2 million in savings for Texas taxpayers, the Comptroller’s office said.