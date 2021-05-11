BELTON — Those celebrating Memorial Day will be able to make it more colorful and louder this year after an order by the county this week.
The sale of fireworks during the days leading up to the holiday was approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday in a unanimous 5-0 vote. Fireworks stands will be able to open from midnight on May 26 to May 31 to sell their products.
County Judge David Blackburn said Texas normally allows the sale of fireworks around New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July but the county can allow the sale at other times of the year.
“Under state law, there are a couple of times a year when fireworks are expressly authorized by state law unless we do something contrary locally,” Blackburn said. “Then there are other times of the year, like Memorial Day weekend, where the Commissioners Court can authorize the sale of fireworks during a certain period of time.”
Blackburn said the order to allow the sales was requested by a local stall owner that was not named.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt had previously brought up the possibility of allowing fireworks to commissioners two weeks ago but was asked to find out what limitations the county could place on the order.
Blackburn, along with other commissioners, were concerned about drought conditions in the area during the holiday. The county did confirm that the approval could be stopped if a burn ban was enacted.
While the order can be reversed, Mahlstedt said he predicts that there will not be any problems with the order, even before Tuesday’s rain.
“We are still good with the rain we have had,” Mahlstedt said. “I thought we were supposed to have a lot more this week but after (Sunday) I don’t know.”
The area is expected to see rain most of next week and later this week, with only Thursday and Friday not predicted to see any rain.