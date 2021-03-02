Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday rescinded its boil water notice issued Feb. 16.
The system said it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of Tuesday.
Customers with questions can contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.