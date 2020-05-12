A proposed zoning change is getting the attention of South Temple residents.
Land at the intersection of Midway Drive and Hickory Road, currently a combination of two types of zoning, is being considered for Planned Development District zoning by the Temple Planning and Zoning Committee on June 1.
Developers plan to construct a convenience store and gas station on the vacant land if the rezoning is approved by the Temple City Council.
Residents have said they fear the gas station will increase traffic in the mostly residential neighborhood, along with excess noise and lights at night.
“(The area at night) is dark, secluded and it is quiet,” resident Steve Patterson said. “There is not a lot going on there after dark and we want to keep it that way. We don’t want to put in a new (gas station), with massive tunnel covers over the top and LED lighting and red, white and blue flashing lights lighting up the whole neighborhood.”
Patterson, who started the petition, said he has sent out more than 100 copies of the petition but does not have a final number yet on those who have signed it and replied.
The zoning for the proposed site is currently a combination of neighborhood service and general retail, which combined would allow the planned convenience store and gas pumps.
Planning Director Brian Chandler said the developer has agreed to rezone the land to Planned Development District zoning, which would create cohesive zoning and a binding site plan with recommendations by the city. The developer also agreed to include a landscape buffer and special lighting to prevent neighborhood glare and light trespass, while limiting hours of operation.
The proposition for the zoning change will be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 1, with the proposal going before the City Council for approval on July 2.
Patterson said he hopes to talk to Temple Mayor Tim Davis, along with Council members Susan Long and Wendell Williams, to stop the project.