BELTON — A new solar farm coming to east Bell County has left some locals with questions, something the company hopes to resolve this Wednesday.
8minute Solar — the company behind a new solar farm planned east of Temple — will host a town hall meeting to answer local’s questions Wednesday night. The town hall will revolve around a question and answer format, with both representatives from the company and Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann attending.
The event will take place starting at 7 p.m. the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Schumann, who represents this area, said some people near the farm didn’t even know it was coming in and have concerns or questions about the technology and what it means for their land.
“This gives everybody the opportunity to hear what they have to say, to voice their concerns and to hear pertinent things that everyone wants answered,” Schumann said.
Commissioners approved creating a reinvestment zone for the farm — located between State Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 190 and covering about 10,122 acres — in a unanimous vote in March.
The county estimates the site would bring in just under $6 million of county tax revenue over the project’s lifetime, with $2.1 million in the first 10 years. The Academy and Rogers independent school districts are estimated to see a total of $19 million in property tax revenue from the project.
Schumann said this project has not seen the visible opposition to it compared to the Big Elm Solar Project farm near Troy approved last year despite being almost triple the size.
While this project is set to be the second large solar farm in the area, Schumann said there is the chance for many more to move in around the county.
“This is just the beginning, because you can go around the county and every place you see a substation can be used for solar,” Schumann said. “It’s coming.”