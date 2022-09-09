Designs for a new gateway into downtown Temple are underway as the city looks to improve a portion of Third Street.
Members of the Temple City Council approved a contract with engineering group Kasberg, Patrick & Associates last week at a cost of $228,100.
City officials said the project, which is estimated to take about eight months to design, will affect a portion of Third Street between Avenue A and Avenue D. The project will include new landscaping and pedestrian improvements to the road and bridge.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said the project will increase travel downtown while creating an improved gateway for residents.
“Walkability will be improved from downtown southward to neighboring businesses toward the Temple Medical and Educational District,” Nowlin said.
One of the key elements of the project is improvements for pedestrian safety along the Third Street bridge, which will include a pedestrian safety rail.
Other pedestrian improvements will include the conversion of a southbound right turn only lane, which connects to Avenue E, into a shared use path. The path will replace the current road with sidewalks and landscaping, creating a pocket park for residents.
Landscaping additions to the section of road will include improved lighting, road medians and crosswalks.
Officials said new directional signage will be added to the section of road.
The improvements to Third Street are the first phase in a two-part project, with the second phase improving a portion of Avenue E from Third Street south to Fifth Street.
City officials said that despite Third Street being a Texas Department of Transportation-maintained road, funding for the project entirely came from Temple.
Engineers on the project will work with TxDOT and the nearby BNSF Railroad during construction.
“Trains will not be affected,” Nowlin said. “While lane closures are expected, traffic control devices will be in-place. Prior to construction beginning, the city will issue public communication regarding traffic impacts.”
City officials said that engineers have put the approximate cost of the project, once designs are finished, at $3.8 million.
Construction on the improvements is currently funded for October 2024, with a completion time not yet set.