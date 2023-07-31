Bell County could see slightly higher property tax revenue this coming fiscal year following a budget workshop by the Commissioners Court on Monday.
Commissioners at the special workshop meeting discussed various last-minute items before they are set to vote on the proposed budget and tax rate at their Aug. 14 meeting. Of the items discussed at the meeting, the proposed tax rate was one of the most important.
Officials eventually settled on a proposed tax rate of 30.72 cents per $100 valuation, which includes the county tax rate and the road tax rate, just over 3 cents lower than the current 33.93 cent tax rate.
Despite the tax rate being lowered, the county is expected to see increased revenues — due to rising home values — from this rate compared to the no-new-revenue rate of 30.21 cents for both sets of rates.
Commissioner Russell Schnieder said the county could keep the existing tax rate, which would generate more revenue for the county because of increase home values.
Schneider said the county has already had to drop some planned projects due to budget concerns and expects more could be affected if the tax rate isn’t kept the same.
“We won’t probably use all of that money, hopefully,” Schneider said. “Once the projects come in, they will hopefully come in lower.”
On the other side of the argument, Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he was fine keeping the county’s property tax rate at the 28.61 cents proposed by officials.
Despite this, Whitson said he would be in favor of keeping the county’s road tax rate higher since that money is desperately needed.
“I think on that road district we need to get all we can get on that, because that is going to be a problem every year from now on,” Whitson said. “Maintenance is getting so much more expensive and we are getting so many new roads. And, for the roads we have, we are going to have to expand them.”
County Auditor Tina Entrop said that one cent in tax rate equates to about $3 million in county funding, which means the new rate would see about $10 million go to county roads.
Any additional funds for the roads, if approved, would be split among the four commissioner precincts based upon the number of miles of county roads.
Commissioners eventually decided not to go that route and proposed only increasing the road tax to 2.11 cents from the no-new-revenue rate 2.06 cents.
Schnieder said that, while the overall revenue generated by the county would go up this next year, the county is trying to keep the tax rate as low as possible.
“(The rate) is 10% lower than what the current rate is and 20% lower than what we could go,” Schnieder said.
Other items discussed during Monday’s special workshop meeting included the possibility of adding new staff members in different departments and how to pay for various construction projects coming up over the next year.