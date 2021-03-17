A Belton doctor was reappointed to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
Dr. Robert “Bobby” Greenberg, vice president and chief medical officer of emergency services at Baylor Scott & White Health Central Texas, is one of three appointees named by Abbott.
Greenberg will serve a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the Texas criminal justice system, according to a news release.
Greenberg — initially appointed by Abbott and named chair of the committee in May 2020 — is a past president and member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians and a member of the Texas Medical Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, and the American Medical Association. He is also a board member and volunteer physician at the Temple Community Clinic.
He received a bachelor of science degree in medical technology from Northeast Louisiana University and a doctor of medicine from Louisiana State University Medical Center-Shreveport. Greenberg completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati.
Abbott also reappointed Dr. John Burruss of Dallas, the chief executive officer of the Dallas County Community Mental Health Center Metrocare Services.
Dr. Diego De la Mora, of Horizon City, was appointed to a first term. He is the chief health informatics officer and assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso – Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.
Their terms will also expire on Feb. 1, 2025.
The three appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.