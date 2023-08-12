Production at a local greens farm is in full swing and the facility will double in planted acreage in eight weeks and double again to 40 acres in about 18 months.
Revol Greens, a company that began growing and shipping several varieties of lettuce in May, currently is using half of its 20-acre greenhouse along FM 436 south of Heidenheimer. The other 10 acres will be in production by late September.
“Right now, we are growing baby leaf greens — green leaf, red leaf, butter leaf and some romaine,” said Jess Dillon, marketing director for Austin-based Revol. “We will be expanding our product line as we expand our growing capacity.”
In addition to lettuce, an expanded Temple plant also will produce four salad kits — Greenhouse Caesar, Southwest Baja, Sesame Ginger and Sweet Poppyseed.
In response to an expanded greenhouse and product line, Dillon said Revol likely will see a significant increase in hiring.
“I’m not sure what that will look like when we have 40 acres in production, but right now we have about 100 employees working 10 acres,” she said. “We’re only running one shift right now, but that will change. We work every day of the year.”
Shoppers who have bought baby-leaf lettuce locally in the past few months likely have eaten the Temple-grown produce. But, you may not realize it.
“We sell some of our butter-leaf lettuces locally under the Revol brand, but many of our items are sold under a private label,” she said. “Right now we are selling our products at Walmart, H-E-B, Sprouts and Target, and at United Supermarkets in West Texas.”
Dillon said the Temple facility is equipped to capture rainwater to water the growing plants.
“The equipment is in place, but of course it has to rain before we can put it to use,” she said.
“Our first planting was in early May, and we were shipping product by the end of that month,” she said. “It takes three weeks to plant, feed, grow, harvest and package our lettuce.”
The Temple farm represents Revol’s first venture into the Lone Star State, but according to Tom Thompson, the company’s chief revenue officer, Revol is investing in Texas in a big way.
“We will focus our company’s research and development efforts in Texas,” Thompson said, “and we’ve moved our corporate headquarters to Austin.”
Revol previously was headquartered in Minnesota, and the company operates greenhouses in that state and California.
Currently, Revol’s greens are available in stores and restaurants across the Midwest, and the new Temple operation will allow the company to distribute its products throughout Texas and the South, Thompson said.
Products from the Temple greenhouse will move from the facility to market three to four days faster than food products coming from the West Coast, enhancing freshness.
“We selected Temple for our new facility in order to expand our production and distribution capabilities,” said Mike Wainscott, chief executive officer of Revol Greens. “Temple’s central location in Texas means our products will reach shelves and tables throughout the southern U.S. efficiently.”
Thompson called the Temple facility “our most advanced and largest to date.”
“Each Revol Greens salad bought by Texas consumers will save more than 11 gallons of water versus a salad produced in the West,” he said. “That means the Temple facility will save nearly a half-billion gallons of water annually.”