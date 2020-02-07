Miss Texas 2019 Chandler Foreman will join the leadership from the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, community leaders, soldiers from Fort Hood, veteran organizations, and area students in honoring veterans on Feb. 14 as part of the VA’s National Salute to Veteran Patients.
The public is invited to participate in Temple’s Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center event starting at 1 p.m.
National Salute allows the VA to increase the community’s awareness of VA’s important role in providing medical care to the Nation’s veterans and encouraging Americans to visit hospitalized veterans and become volunteers.
Nationwide, more than 61,000 volunteers provide more than 9.2 million volunteer hours serving Veterans.
“VA values the contributions of our volunteers, donors and partners in helping us keep the promise to America’s Veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “These community resources confirm to our veterans that we are a nation that cares and remembers their sacrifices every day.”
Last year, schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 109,000 valentines to VA medical centers, which were distributed to veteran patients at facilities across the country. Additionally, more than 2,900 volunteers and 521 community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized veterans.
Last week, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System announced it was extremely short on Valentine’s Day cards. Since then, a number of packages of Valentine’s cards have been dropped off, according to Reggie Hardy, chief of voluntary services for the system.
Volunteers in the Central Texas system will be handing out Valentine’s cards next Friday at the Temple and Waco VA hospitals as well as at VA outpatient clinics throughout the Central Texas region.
The VA has heard from the Copperas Cove school district and the students there are sending Valentine’s cards.
Renee Hall’s Teddy Bear Project collects teddy bears for VA patients the Central Texas and is sending 100 teddy bears to the Dallas VA.
“Renee will start around 8:30 a.m. passing out teddy bears at the Community Living Center, followed by a trip down the road to the William R. Courtney Veterans Home,” Hardy said. “She’ll then come back and go throughout the Teague Hospital handing out the plush toys.”
Hardy said he has heard from Belton ISD where some classes are working on Valentine’s cards for the veterans.
“I have heard from some ladies at different churches who will be sending some Valentine’s over,” he said.
Hardy estimates that at least 500 veterans will receive Valentine’s cards and possibly more, since cards will be delivered to veterans waiting for appointments at the different clinics.
“There will be somebody in each clinic passing out cards, Hardy said. “Depending on how many people are the clinics that day, we could hand out around a 1,000 Valentines.
On Saturday, the Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest queen will come to the VA to visit with the veterans, Zeta Sorority will be at the domiciliary to play bingo, Soldiers’ Angels will bring some youngsters to the VA to pass out Valentines.
In Temple, activities begin at 1 p.m. Friday inside the amphitheater at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. Guests may enter through the valet parking entrance at the Teague Hospital to get to the amphitheater.
NATIONAL SALUTE TO VETERAN PATIENTS
Valentine’s Day cards may be sent to Voluntary Service at the Temple locations: Attn: Voluntary Service (135) 1901 Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504.
For more information about the event or how to volunteer at CTVHCS, call the Voluntary Service office at 254-743-0515 or 254-743-2893.