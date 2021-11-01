Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Corp.’s extensive Central Texas land holdings — including the former Rockdale aluminum smelter site — in Milam and Lee counties sold for $240 million.
About 31,000 acres — marketed as the Sandow Lakes Ranch that included restored pasture and agricultural assets — was sold to SLR Property I LP, an affiliate of a private, Texas-based real estate investment entity. The transaction was completed Friday, Alcoa said in a news release.
The sale includes the Rockdale smelter, which was fully curtailed in 2008 and permanently closed in 2017. Coal mining also occurred at the site.
“The successful sale of the Rockdale site demonstrates the value that we can unlock as we prepare former sites for redevelopment,” Rob Bear, Alcoa’s vice president of transformation, said in the release. “Since Rockdale’s closure, we’ve fulfilled our commitments and attracted numerous tenants who are helping create economic development opportunities.
In recent years, two giants in the bitcoin mining industry — Bitdeer, a spinoff of China’s Bitmain, and Riot Blockchain, a publicly traded company based in Castle Rock, Colo., have become tenants on the property Alcoa just sold.
The land was put up for sale in 2016 and received global marketing efforts by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
“We are confident that the work we performed to prepare this site for this completed transaction will bring significant benefits to our former host community and the areas surrounding Rockdale,” Bear said.
The sale included all land, mineral and water rights, coal reserves, mining operations, agricultural land and the diverse infrastructure.
The Alcoa tract includes 24,435 acres in Milam County and 8.714 acres in Lee County. Fourteen lakes cover 1,960 surface acres with 48,379 acre feet of water. In addition, another 18,000 acre feet of surface water diversion comes from the Little River, and 100 percent of the water rights will be conveyed.
“It’s an amazing piece of property that has a lot of uses for a potential new owner or owners,” Australian-born real estate advisor Bernard Uechtritz previously told the Telegram.
The land features potential farming and recreational opportunities, along with commercial, residential, conservation and industrial opportunities, Uechtritz said.
The world-class land reclamation was described by Uechtritz as the “best of the best.”
Alcoa was recognized with a 1998 Excellence in Surface Mining Reclamation Award and Best of the Best Award from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The sale of the land would provide a lot of solutions to a lot of existing water problems in the area and also is a tremendous investment asset, Uechtritz said.
Alcoa mined and rehabilitated about 250 to 300 acres each year since the 1970s. The soil and clay removed to find the lignite were leveled and grass was planted on top of it, the Telegram previously reported.
Alcoa has said it planned to lease back portions of the land for its industrial and power generation interests. An estimated 200 million tons of lignite coal remain in the acreage. All mineral rights will be conveyed in the sale.
Alcoa’s Rockdale plant resulted from the military’s need for aluminum during the Korean War. Ground broke in November 1951, according to Telegram archives.
The plant was initially on 7,000 acres in the Rockdale area.
Two years after the plant opened, Rockdale’s population doubled. An influx of new homes and mobile homes was noted, with people moving to the area from Williamson County, Houston and other areas, the Telegram reported. A total of $19.4 million was added to Milam County’s tax base.
Alcoa celebrated its 50-year anniversary in Central Texas in 2002.