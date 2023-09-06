Where’s the Whataburger?
That’s the question Temple residents are asking after the Labor Day weekend demolition of the popular burger spot at 115 N. General Bruce Drive off busy Interstate 35.
Rubble now fills the parking lot where the restaurant stood. But not to worry, a new Whataburger No. 629 restaurant will rise at the same site — and could be operational by late November.
“I rolled up there to get a BOB and was heartbroken,” Crystal White posted on Facebook. “Glad to know it’s being rebuilt.”
Matthew Huber, a former employee, said the North General Bruce Drive restaurant needed upgrades.
“I worked there a long time ago,” Huber said. “It needed a real renovation then, but corporate just put lipstick on that pig in about 2007 or so.”
Whataburger plans to construction a new single-story, stand-alone restaurant with 2,999 square feet at the North General Bruce site, according to a city of Temple building permit filed on Aug. 15.
The new Temple restaurant will have “modular construction,” like many the company’s modern restaurants, the permit shows.
The company is upgrading several of its restaurants, including the introduction of the first exclusively digital Whataburger at 3201 Bee Caves Road in Austin. The Whataburger Digital Kitchen opened Tuesday with a “digital pick-up lane” instead of a traditional drive-through lane that allows guests to place their order online or through an app.
Joe Cuellar, market leader for the Temple-Killeen area Whataburger restaurants, said the North General Bruce Drive location could be operational by Nov. 24.
“That’s our tentative date, but it depends on a lot of factors,” Cuellar said. “But we hope to have it up and running by that November date.”