The Beltonian Theatre, an entertainment hub that celebrated its 100th birthday on Tuesday, is the first business to receive a city of Belton historical marker.
“We’re honored to be a part of the downtown Belton community. We’ve been here, strong and proud, for 100 years now,” Zechariah Baker, who owns The Beltonian, told the Telegram. “I think mixing up and having many different kinds of content has allowed The Beltonian Theatre to appeal to many different people across multiple generations. It has allowed us to stay relevant and viable as a member of downtown Belton and the Central Texas community.”
Since the site, which was closed for a four-year period, reopened in 2017 under Baker’s ownership, it has screened countless classic movies, held numerous live events and offered rentals for private events.
Tina Moore, a planner for the city of Belton, emphasized how the city of Belton wanted to pay homage to that storied history.
“I reached out to Zachariah and once we received an application, it probably took us a month and a half to get it and the text for the placard approved,” she said. “We’re always looking to recognize local places, events and cultural features as part of its historic district identity … and we’re happy to have a local business that wanted to go through with the process.”
The city of Belton historical marker program, Moore said, was launched a few years ago.
“The city started this program a long time ago with some assistance from The Hamburger King Society … which is named after a restaurant that was located off of Central Avenue back in the 1900s,” she said. “They actually raised over $2,000 to get this started … so we’re hoping to use that money to help out with the program.”
Moore is hopeful that other businesses will follow The Beltonian’s lead.
“We’re hoping that other businesses — whether or not they are celebrating a 100-year anniversary — will be motivated to go through the process for that recognition,” she said.
Although an online application packet will eventually become available, applicants are currently encouraged to contact Moore by phone at 254-933-5891 or by email at TMoore@BeltonTexas.org.
“If they contact me, I can get them a copy of the application and let them know what the criteria are,” she said. “I’d like to talk to them and find out a little bit more about the business to see if it’s applicable for what we’re trying to accomplish.”