H-E-B grocery stores across Central Texas will be opening this morning following days of dangerous winter weather conditions.
According to a H-E-B news release, the following stores will open at 9 a.m. today.
- H-E-B, 1314 W. Adams Ave., Temple
- H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St., Temple
- H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St., Belton
- H-E-B Plus! - 2990 U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove
- H-E-B - 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen
- H-E-B Plus! - 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen
- H-E-B - 601 Indian Trail in Harker Heights